Conor McGregor reveals talks for MMA, boxing fights with Terence Crawford: ‘You have balls the size of a Bengal tiger’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed talks were previously held for a potential two-fight series in both mixed martial arts and professional boxing against current world champion, Terence Crawford, before eventually falling to the wayside.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, currently retains two-fights on his current deal with the Dana White-led promotion, and has expressed his interest in potentially transitioning to both bare knuckle fighting and professional boxing once he completes his contractual obligations.

And linked with a potential new-year return, Dublin counter striker, McGregor has been linked with a host of fights in a return to the Octagon — which would snap a three-year plus hiatus from combat sports, most recently himself calling out current welterweight kingpin, Belal Muhammad.

Conor McGregor reveals prior talks for Terence Crawford showdown

However, overnight, whilst streaming online for betting outlet, DuelBets, the former UFC champion claimed talks had been held previously for him to snap his hiatus as part of a two-fight series against professional boxing kingpin, Crawford, whom he alleges turned down the pairing.

“(Terence) Crawford is very slick, he also has a wrestling background pedigree,” Conor McGregor said. “You know they’re always talking to me about bouts. I’ve already boxed a boxer, and the best boxer in MMA is me. You know what I mean? I generate the most [power]. We were talking back and forth about a two-fight deal.”

“He (Turki Alalshikh) rings up Crawford in front of me the day after the fights. I get on the phone and say ‘Crawford, they’re here talking about you and me [fighting]. [A] two-fight deal, MMA first, boxing second. I know you have an extensive wrestling background, and balls the size of a Bengal tiger. They’re asking for a fight, it’ll be hundreds of millions on the line. What’s up?’” He (Crawford) goes, ‘I don’t fancy taking a kick off Conor McGregor.’ that’s what he said. You have to respect that.”