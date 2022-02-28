Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) was not short of words when describing his coach and friend John Kavanagh, after coaching Sinead Kavanagh (8-5 MMA) to an impressive ‘flawless’ victory at Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland.

‘Notorious’ was in attendance at the event to support the Irish MMA scene, his SBG teammates who were competing on the card, and Coach Kavanagh who was helping them to victory.

In the co-main event of the evening, Kavanagh was able to withstand an acute knee injury during the second round, to go on and grind out a well-deserved decision victory over Leah McCourt to earn herself another fight with Cris Cyborg.

In an interview with ‘Mirror Fighting’, the former UFC two-division champion was eager to highlight the ability of his often-criticized coach.

“That was flawless,” McGregor emphasized. “That’s John’s coaching.”

“Who’s the grappler? She swept her with the Kimura sweep, then the reversal against the fence. That’s coach Kavanagh, and he’s coaching Sinead Kavanagh! Back in the win column.”

‘The Notorious’ seemed to feel confident that Kavanagh’s win was a testimony to the ‘2016 and 2017 Coach of The Year’ supreme abilities.

Since McGregor’s last appearance in the Octagon against Poirier, many MMA and McGregor fans, heavily critiqued Coach Kavanagh for being the reason why the 33-year-old suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. Kavanagh has also faced criticism for the poor form of UFC light-heavyweight contender Johnny Walker who has also lost back-to-back fights.

Do you think Conor Mcgregor will see UFC gold ever again?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.