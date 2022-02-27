Conor McGregor made his presence known at Bellator 275 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday night.

‘Notorious’ was in attendance to watch several of his SBG teammates compete on the card. Most notably, Sinead Kavanagh was in action and she picked up a big win over Leah McCourt in the co-main event of the evening to set to a rematch with Cris Cyborg.

After the fight, McGregor made his way to the crowd and helped Kavanagh’s mother over the barrier and into the cage so she could celebrate with her daughter.

Conor McGregor escorts Sinéad Kavanagh's mother through security to celebrate with her daughter. What a scene. #Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/9MnOmiWxTp — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) February 25, 2022

Conor McGregor Is Working On A New Style Ahead Of His Comeback

The Irishman is currently healing up after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula at UFC 264.

Keelin McNamara of LowKickMMA caught with up McGregor at Bellator 275 to talk about his recovery.

“I feel nice and strong, for sure. It’s getting there day by day,” McGregor said of his injured leg. “I’m advised to take it easy, but I’m definitely feeling (better). You know, I’m shadowboxing a lot and I’m figuring out what way (to fight). I’m developing a style.

‘Mystic Mac’ also revealed he is working on a new fighting style.

“If I look at the first fight with (Dustin) Poirier, it was the perfect blend between boxing and acrobatic martial arts. You know, the spinning attacks and the clean boxing,” McGregor said.

“The second fight was a little more straight boxing, there was no kicks. The third fight was a little bit more acrobatic martial arts and no boxing. So, I want to go back and blend them back together.

“It’s about finding that balance,” McGregor continued. “Rent is due every day (and) every day is a lesson. We build and we get better. I’m happy with my ground strikes from bottom. I think people are going to start respecting different aspects of my game. My shots from the bottom, my shots from top. I have many different styles of fighting. So, we’ll get there for sure. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. There’s been a lot achieved but a lot still to go and I’m excited for that. I’m excited to go for my fans.”

