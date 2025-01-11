Conor McGregor heaps praise on Mackenzie Dern after UFC Vegas 101 submission: ‘Amazing showcase’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor was the first to weigh-in on tonight’s UFC Vegas 101 headliner between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, congratulating the former on her redemption against the Brazilian with a late third round armbar submission win in the night’s main event.

Dern, who first faced off with Ribas back in 2019 in a trip to Florida, dropped her first-ever professional mixed martial arts loss to the Minas Gerais native — seeing her perfect run of seven consecutive wins halted as a result in a unanimous decision loss.

And tonight, avenging her loss five years after the fact, Arizona-born Jiu-Jitsu queen, Mackenzie Dern turned in her eighth career submission win against Brazilian foe, Ribas — wrapping up a late armbar submission win just less than 10-seconds remaining in the frame.

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Mackenzie Dern after UFC Vegas 101 win

Following her victory, Dern and Ribas were hit with plaudits from former two-division champion, McGregor — who called for the duo to fight in a trilogy rubber match in the future, commending them on their performance at the Apex facility.

Great fight!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Awesome showcase!@MackenzieDern @amandaribasufc , an excellent rivalry between the two Brazilians! So good! 1 apiece now, I would definitely love to see this trilogy! #AwesomeMMA

Off the back of her win, Mackenzie Dern made her intentions clear to continue to work toward a first strawweight title charge in the division, noting that she hopes to fight up in the rankings next, with incoming title challenger, Tatiana Suarez watching tonight’s action from Octagon-side.

Returning next month in a bid to become the promotion’s latest unbeaten titleholder, Ultimate Fighter winner, Suarez travels to Australia to co-headline UFC 312 in a title pursuit against the undisputed, Zhang Weili.