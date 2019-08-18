Nate Diaz Addresses Potential Trilogy Fight With Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz surprised many by choosing to call out Jorge Masvidal rather than Conor McGregor following his win over Anthony Pettis.

Diaz had a successful return to the Octagon after nearly three years when he outpointed Pettis to take home a unanimous decision victory last night. Speaking after the win with Joe Rogan, Diaz proceeded to call out Masvidal as the Anaheim crowd erupted and showed their approval.

Such a bout would definitely be a fan-friendly one. However, many expected Diaz to call out McGregor in an attempt build up their trilogy fight. So would the Stockton native still be open to colliding with the Irishman later this year?

For Diaz, it all depends on the people in charge:

“If that’s [McGregor trilogy] something that works into the schedule, I’m going to the fight the baddest dudes in the biggest, baddest shows that people want to see,” he said at the post-fight press conference. “That’s what I want to see, that’s what I want to do.

“It’s upto everybody who’s involved in that. If they want it, they’re going to call me and tell me they want it.”

Whatever happens eventually, Diaz seems to want to be active and that’s a good thing for the UFC.

Do you still want to see McGregor vs. Diaz III? Or are you more intrigued by a showdown with Masvidal?