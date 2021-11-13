Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor seems interested in a Max Holloway rematch following UFC Vegas 42.

McGregor is still recovering from a nasty leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 but is targeting a return to the octagon in 2022. It’s unclear if McGregor will face Poirier in a fourth fight right away, or take on another top contender.

McGregor and Holloway have gone back and forth on social media in recent days, especially leading up to UFC Vegas 42. Holloway went on to defeat Yair Rodriguez in a five-round classic.

Just hours after claiming Holloway isn’t the best boxer in the UFC, McGregor posted a video on Twitter with him doing a faceoff with his television during the UFC Vegas 42 fighter introductions.

Conor McGregor Defeated Max Holloway Earlier in Their Careers

Holloway has claimed that he’s been on the shortlist for a McGregor rematch for months. McGregor and Holloway seem to have mutual respect for one another, but there’s been some competitive animosity as of late.

Holloway and McGregor recently went at it on Twitter, and Holloway appeared to mock McGregor for his recent alleged assault of Italian DJ Francesco Fracchinetti earlier this year.

McGregor defeated Holloway earlier in their respective careers at UFC Fight Night 26 in 2013. He won the fight by a unanimous decision and went on to go on a roll en route to earning the featherweight title over Jose Aldo.

After McGregor vacated the belt, Holloway would eventually earn the title over Aldo in back-to-back fights. Holloway is widely regarded as arguably the greatest UFC featherweight champion of all time.

McGregor and Holloway could be on a collision course in 2022, which would set up a pay-per-view event that could smash records once again.

Are you interested in watching a Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway rematch next?

