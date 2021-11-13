UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could face a familiar foe for his next title defense after Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez in a five-round war at UFC Vegas 42.

Many fight fans thought that Holloway would put on another one-sided performance as he did against Calvin Kattar, but Rodriguez proved to be a dangerous opponent and threw heavy shots that landed from start to finish. Volkanovski, as the featherweight king, paid close attention to what was considered to be a consensus No. 1 contender bout.

After Rodriguez had him in trouble in the opening minutes of the fight, Holloway was able to outlast him and earn a unanimous decision win. After the main event, Volkanovski had this to say about the bout and Holloway’s win.

Alexander Volkanovski could face Max Holloway once again

Great fight!! Very competitive…well done lads 👏 #UFCVegas42 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021

“Great fight!” Volkanovski said. “Very competitive, well done lads.”

Volkanovski could defend his belt against Holloway in a trilogy for his next fight. Most recently, Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 266 in a fight that was also a Fight of the Year contender.

Fans have clamored for a Volkanovski vs. Holloway rematch for months. Volkanovski earned back-to-back controversial split decision victories over Holloway.

A third fight between the two featherweight legends seems like the fight to make. But, Holloway could also opt to wait for a ‘money fight’ against Conor McGregor, instead of a third title fight against Volkanovski.

Rodriguez was returning after a two-year hiatus from competition. Despite the loss, he remains in the title picture and his stock has risen after taking Holloway the distance.

Volkanovski first earned the title over Holloway at UFC 245. Before that, he took out featherweight contenders Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes on the way to the belt. He’s neck-and-neck with Holloway at arguably the greatest featherweight champion in UFC history.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 should happen next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.