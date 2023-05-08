Off the back of their impromptu and surprise confrontation at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event earlier this month, former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has opened as a betting favorite to defeat welterweight veteran, Mike Perry in a potential future fight between the two.

McGregor, a former undisputed duel-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an eventual doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier.

As for Perry, the outspoken Michigan native has so-far enjoyed a stellar three-fight winning spree since transition to BKFC back in February of last year.

Debuting against The Ultimate Fighter alum, Julian Lane at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2, Perry landed a unanimous decision victory, before headlining a London event in August of that year.

Returning in a successful outing against former Bellator MMA welterweight championship challenger, Michael Page, Perry landed a majority decision win over the hometown fighter in an overtime round.

And earlier this month, the former UFC welterweight landed a second round TKO win over former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold in Broomfield, Colorado – where soon thereafter, he was confronted by McGregor inside the BFKC ring.

Offering odds on a potential future fight between McGregor and Perry, initial markets have seen the Crumlin native open as a -150 betting favorite to defeat the former, who opens as a +150 betting underdog.

WIthout a professional victory since January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a 40-second TKO win over former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone, securing a welterweight victory in a main event clash.

Departing the UFC back in 2021, Perry’s most recent outing in the Octagon came in April of that year, dropping a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez – which followed a judging loss to Tim Means.

During the course of his stint under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, Perry has landed triumphs over the likes of Danny Roberts, Jake Ellenberger, Paul Felder, Alex Oliveira, and Mickey Gall to name a few.

Addressing a potential future fight with McGregor in the future – particularly after the latter confirmed that he would interested in a bout, Perry claimed that the Dubliner was refraining from punching him during their confrontation at BKFC 41 earlier this month.

We were in the ring,” Mike Perry said. “He was ready to punch me right then, but it was my moment that night, and I got the last word, because when Conor left the ring, yeah, he had the belt, but I got my belt. It’s platinum over gold, baby, and when he left the ring, they put the mic back in my face. So, it was my night to shine. I got the last word.”