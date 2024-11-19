Conor McGregor Brushes Off Jake Paul’s Openweight MMA Callout ‘Good Luck Pal’

Conor McGregor didn’t think much of an MMA callout from Jake Paul. Paul is riding a high as he’s coming off his most prolific win in his boxing career defeating 58-year-old boxing legend and icon, Mike Tyson. Paul won unanimously in the 8-round bout that showed a clear difference in the age gap as Paul’s stamina was clearly levels ahead of the elder Tyson’s.

In classic Jake Paul fashion, he made another questionable call out in his post-fight interview calling out Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez stating that Canelo needed him (Jake Paul) in order to get paid. While it’s unrealistic, Paul continues to call out big names and went to X to call out MMA superstar, Conor McGregor.

Paul went to X and called out Conor McGregor calling for a MMA matchup instead of boxing. ‘The Notorious’ brushed off the call out responding, “Nakisa already rang me lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal.”

The response from McGregor may have to do with the fact that Jake Paul has yet to win a match against an opponent in his age range, let alone a boxer. His lone loss was to boxer Tommy Fury who is younger than Paul.

It seems like the call outs of Canelo and McGregor shouldn’t amount to much as both are high level professionals in each of their respective sports. It’s high doubtful McGregor would make an MMA return to face Jake Paul and Canelo Álvarez is at the top of boxing and wouldn’t waste his time on Paul.

After the fight, boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev called out Jake Paul challenging him to a matchup which would by far be the most difficult fight in Paul’s career. Paul was also quick to respond to the call out on X stating that he “runs the sport.”

‼️ Artur Beterbiev with a fresh undisputed world title fight offer to Jake Paul today after Jake's initial response to his call-out… pic.twitter.com/SmlIfQfpyE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 18, 2024

It’ll be quite interesting to see what direction Jake Paul takes considering his resume mostly consists of opponents that are ex-MMA fighters, unknown boxers and older fighters.