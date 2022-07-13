With the re-release of his award-winning Conor McGregor: Notorious documentary series on Netflix again, fans of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor have learned about the Dubliner’s fear of a crazed fan’s obsession with having numerous kids with him, and the possibility of her showing up to his address with a firearm.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, has been sidelined since UFC 264 back in July of last year, where he suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier – fracturing his left tibia.

Conor McGregor has been linked with a slew of opponents for his UFC return

Ahead of his expected Octagon return before the close of this year if not at the beginning of 2023, the 33-year-old recently saw his documentary series, Conor McGregor: Notorious across Netflix again, fans have learned how the Straight Blast Gym staple was the subject of multiple messages from an obsessive fan.

“Hi Conor, after my last relationship broke down, I had a very powerful feeling in my body that I was soon to meet the love of my life,” Conor McGregor said whilst reading the email from his phone. “At around the same time, I had the vision of being in (Las) Vegas. I do need one thing from you at this stage, please be honest about what is going on here.”

“I feel like we have been sharing this love online and elsewhere,” Conor McGregor continued reading. “I see us having a number of children; Ella, Shannon, Conor, Hugh, Michael, James, Seamus are some names I have in mind.”

“Now, I have not written back to this crazy b*tch once, but she keeps on sending emails, emails, emails – like big detailed ones like that, naming the kids and things, it’s f*cked up, isn’t it. What do you do with that? That b*tch will show up at the gaff one day with a bleedin’ gun or something.” (Transcribed by Irish Mirror)