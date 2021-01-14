Conor McGregor was not surprised to see Khabib Nurmagomedov “scurry away” into retirement at the top of his game.

‘The Eagle’ announced he would no longer compete after quickly submitting interim champ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. It was a shock announcement considering Nurmagomedov is very clearly peaking and just one fight away from stretching his perfect record to 30-0.

McGregor was initially respectful when hearing news of Nurmagomedov’s retirement. However, as his return to the lightweight division edges closer the Irishman has now got a different mindset towards his long-time rival.

In an interview with The Mac Life, McGregor pointed out Nurmagomedov’s weight in retirement and in his final UFC bout, he said.

“He’s enjoying himself. I don’t think he made weight the last time either out here, to be honest. That was very skeptical on the scales, very unusual behavior but you know, it is what it is.”- Conor McGregor.

‘Notorious’ is shocked from a fighter’s perspective to see Nurmagomedov walk away with so many big match-ups left on the table.

In terms of Khabib’s personality, McGregor insists the retirement makes perfect sense and is a great example of Nurmagomedov running away from fights.

“How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me but to each their own,” McGregor said. “There’s so many amazing fights out there, you know. Even the carry on around the Tony situation, I don’t care about nothing. You’re scheduled to fight a man, no matter what. Fights must take place, you can’t just scurry away from bouts. It’s been the hallmark of his approach and you know, I was not surprised to see him walk away or scurry away, as I should say.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you agree with Conor McGregor? Is Khabib Nurmagomedov avoiding fights by retiring from MMA?