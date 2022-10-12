The Irish-born superstar Conor McGregor has recently shared some training footage in which he looks notably lean. Earlier today on Twitter, ‘The Notorious’ shared a video of him sparring.

The Irishman asks:

“Who’s slicker ?”

It is a one-minute clip of Conor McGregor trading hands with a sparring partner. No kicks are involved, this is purely a boxing sparring session. McGregor had previously shared photos of himself on Instagram looking quite large which contrasts with this footage we are now seeing of him looking slimmed down.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, had been putting on weight during his recovery from a leg fracture in his last MMA fight in July of last year. He had requested his comeback fight to be at 170lbs, welterweight.

Conor McGregor wants to fight at welterweight next

The former champ-champ is looking to make history by earning a third world title. In an interview with ESPN in 2022, he explained his point of view. McGregor said:

“Myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Why cut the weight? I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I’m big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back from a gruesome injury.”

“I don’t want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman — a jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see the danger. … No one has ever obtained three titles in three divisions like I will do if we make this fight.”

The then-welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman had made addressed Conor McGregor’s words when he spoke on I AM ATHLETE. Regarding Conor as a world champion, Usman said:

“He’s not necessarily done, but he’s done as a champion … He was broke … for me, it seemed like it was about not being broke, you know. I agree with that so I understand that. Now he’s not broke. But how are you going to be champion? Because that’s what drove you to become champion. Because you didn’t want to be broke and now you’re not broke anymore.”

Usman also added that he would be interested in fighting ‘The Notorious’ due to the money. He said:

“Absolutely, yeah. I’ll grab that check … Conor McGregor don’t want this work.”