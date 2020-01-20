Conor McGregor: I’ve Never Really Been Beaten

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is back in the win column after this past weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) at UFC 246.

McGregor took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight main event that took only 40 seconds for the Irishman to finish. Now, after picking up his first win in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since 2016, McGregor spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani backstage at UFC 246. During the interview, McGregor explained why he believes he’s never truly been beaten inside the Octagon. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Come on, I lost bleeding twice,” McGregor said. “I lost in a boxing match and then I tapped in an MMA fight. I’ve never really been beaten, let’s be real. You’ve never seen me beat, do you know what I mean?

“You beat a man by concussing him with blows to the nut, putting him down. Two matches… that narrative of ‘so long since a win…’ I’ve been outside the game and sporadic with my commitment to it, but it’s good to be back, most certainly though.”

"I've never really been beaten."@TheNotoriousMMA spoke to @arielhelwani straight after his victorious UFC return😎 pic.twitter.com/C768L60Y3s — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 20, 2020

As for what’s next for McGregor, no clear opponent has presented themself, however, one thing is clear to McGregor coach John Kavanagh – “The Notorious” will fight again before this summer.

What do you think about McGregor claiming he’s never really been beaten?