Magaret McGregor, the mother of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, has denied accusations overnight that she had worn blackface as part of her costume design for Halloween, claiming that the dark blackface makeup she had worn was meant to resemble spiders.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, has been sidelined from the UFC since July of last year, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier after he fractured his left tibia and fibula.

In the time since, the 34-year-old Crumlin star has been linked with several opponents for an Octagon return which is expected to come next year. And has stressed his intention to return at the welterweight limit of 170lbs.

Returning to his native Dublin over the weekend after spending considerable time in the Dominican Republic filming the upcoming remake of Roadhouse, Conor McGregor must first, however, complete a period of six months in the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool, having not been subject to testing since the third quarter of last year.

Celebrating Halloween last night with his family, Conor McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin sported airline crew outfits as part of their costume, however, the Dubliner’s mother, Margaret came under fire and scrutiny when it appeared she had donned blackface as part of her outfit.

Posting a series of pictures of the outfit and costume across Instagram, Margaret’s daughter, Erin insisted she was loving “the Halloween vibe” created by her mother’s outfit.

Conor McGregor’s spokesperson has denied Margaret McGregor’s use of blackface

Numerous users across social media would, however, accuse Margaret of wearing blackface as part of her outfit for Halloween, with McGregor’s sportspoken denying those accusations in a statement released to the Mirror.

“The McGregor family loves Halloween,” A spokesperson for McGregor said. “Mrs. McGregor had spiders painted on her face since her costume was a ghoul risen from the grave. Any other interpretation was just wrong and truly unfortunate.”