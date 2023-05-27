Ex-UFC champion, Conor McGregor is making a habit of rocking up to the principality – with super yacht in tow, as the Crumlin striker attends the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend – ahead of tomorrow’s official race day.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, attended last season’s visit to Monaco – sharing in the fanfare and taking pictures with drivers on the grid – ahead of the event which was ultimately won by Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez.

Starting bottom of the grid at number 20 tomorrow after incurring a penalty during practice earlier this weekend, Perez’s teammate and reigning two-time world champion, Max Verstappen will take pole position after a blistering qualifying run – ahead of two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, and former champion, Lewis Hamilton who make up the grid’s top-5.

Conor McGregor joins a star-studded attendance in Monaco ahead of Sunday’s race

As well as UFC star, Conor McGregor, and NFL superstar, Odell Beckham Jr. also travelled to Monaco over the course of the weekend, as well as award-winning acting couple, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones (H/T Daily Mail)

Recently taking in festivities at the super-lightweight title fight between Chantelle Cameron and compatriot, Katie Taylor at the 3Arena in Dublin last weekend, Conor McGregor himself is expected to return to active fighting competition before the end of this year.

Completing filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, McGregor is expected to fight Michael Chandler before the close of this year at the welterweight limit – potentially at UFC 296 in December.

Without a victory since a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone back in January of 2020, McGregor has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage loss to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021.