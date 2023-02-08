UFC star Conor McGregor mocks music star Harry Styles for outfit worn to Grammy Awards show

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has taken aim at former One Direction star turned solo artist, Harry Styles following his attendance at the Grammy Awards earlier this week, mocking the award-winning musician’s choice of outfit for the award show.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to return to the Octagon since suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Conor McGregor is set to make his UFC comeback against Michael Chandler

Recently booked for his next Octagon outing, McGregor, a native of Crumlin, is slated to coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 against the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler – ahead of a welterweight fight between the two later this year, potentially as soon as September next.

Sharing his thoughts on the Grammys appearance and outfit choice from 29-year-old music star, Styles this week on social media, McGregor claimed a dungarees-come-full-length dress and trouser set worn by the UK star, more so resembled that of a “freestyle wrestling” singlet. (H/T Mirror)

Without a victory in his last two Octagon outings, McGregor will be tasked with rebounding from a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career in his 2023 comeback fight with Chandler.

Prior to his doctor’s stoppage defeat to Poirier, Conor McGregor suffered a second round knockout loss to the Louisiana native in January of that year in Abu Dhabi, UAE on ‘Fight Island’.

Coincidently, in his most recent professional victory, Conor McGregor featured at the welterweight limit of 170lbs against the now-retired, Donald Cerrone, stopping the Colorado native with a 40-second high-kick and strikes KO win in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Filming for McGregor’s Ultimate Fighter 31 season against Chandler is expected to take place in the coming weeks, ahead of a premiere at the end of May this year on the ESPN network, which will run until August.