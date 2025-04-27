Conor McGregor mocks Anthony Smith after TKO defeat in retirement fight at UFC Kansas City

Despite spending his time away from the Octagon for the last four years, Conor McGregor still found time tonight to poke fun at rival, Anthony Smith following his first round knockout loss to Zhang Mingyang in his retirement fight in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City tonight.

Smith, a former light heavyweight title challenger, returned to action tonight for his slated retirement outing against emerging Chinese contender, Mingyang, in a bid to end his storied career in the Octagon with a victory.

However, suffering a bloody and brutal opening round loss, Nebraska-born contender, Smith was forced to shell up and curl up on the canvas, with Mingyang raining down from the top with a slew of strikes — securing a TKO victory in Missouri.

And receiving a rather lengthy retirement package from the promotion post-fight, Smith was mocked on social media by former two-weight champion, McGregor following his emotional defeat.

Conor McGregor pokes fun at Anthony Smith’s retirement fight loss

In a now-deleted post on his official X account, McGregor posted a laughing emoji on his official account in the immediate aftermath of Smith’s teary-eyed retirement from the UFC.

During his emotional retirement speech with former UFC lightweight challenger, Paul Felder, Smith issued a thank you to promotional boss, Dana White, as well as matchmakers.

“I want to thank Dana (White), Hunter (Campbell), Sean Shelby for dragging me out of the depths of nowhere when I was cut from Strikeforce,” Anthony Smith said. “All the blue shirts, the security guys, every single staff member down to the makeup ladies. Every single one of you made an impact on my life.”