Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor is reportedly set to miss out on a partnership between his own backed product, Tidl Sports recovery spray and the Miami Heat men’s basketball team, after he is said to have put the NBA through a “24 hours of hell” period during his appearance at the NBA Finals last month.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active mixed martial arts competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier after he fractured his left tibia and fibula.

Appearing at the NBA Finals Game 4 in Miami, Florida last month to watch on as the Miami Heat took on the Denver Nuggets, McGregor, who engaged in a mid-game skit with a mascot – in which he punched the former, leaving him requiring medical attention, was also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center during the event.

Conor McGregor has since denied any wrongdoing

And now, according to a report from Page Six, Conor McGregor, who turns 35 years old this month, was set to pen a lucrative sponsorship deal with the Miami Heat basketball team, which would see the outfit sport a Tidl Sports recovery spray patch on their jerseys from next season onward, has seen that deal fall to the wayside.

“This was very bad for an otherwise crystal clean organization,” A source told Page Six. “I can’t imagine the Heat brass want the Tidl Sports patch on their jerseys – it’s a reminder of the 24 hours of hell the organization went through.”

Yet to make his return to the UFC for a fight, Conor McGregor is, however, expected to fight former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler in a welterweight fight in his return to combat sports – with the duo serving as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year.