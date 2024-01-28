Michael Chandler agrees to fight rival Conor McGregor following UFC 300 call out: ‘I accept. See you soon’

Despite claiming that the world wouldn’t see him in action until later this summer: Conor McGregor is now teasing a fight at UFC 300.

About a few months ago, ‘The Notorious’ took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to announce his battle with Michael Chandler at Middleweight, on June 29th. However, the date and matchup were never confirmed by Dana White or the UFC. So, the real return of McGregor is still technically up in the air.

Now, however, McGregor has taken to the platform formerly known as Twitter (again) and released a mysterious message to the world and his fans. “McGregor on 300 seals the deal,” he said.

McGregor on 300 seals the deal. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 27, 2024

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s mysterious Tweet

Poor Michael Chandler has been getting strung along by the idea of a money fight with Conor McGregor for what has seemingly been eons now. While he’s been holding out for the chance to face the biggest MMA star in the world, there has been nothing concrete to seal the deal as far as public knowledge goes.

Chandler would reply to McGregor’s most recent tweet, and accept the challenge. Even though in the Irishman’s latest callout: Chandler’s name wasn’t even mentioned.

“I accept,” Chandler would respond. “See you soon @TheNotoriousMMA #ufc300.”

Last in action against Dustin Poirier in 2021, the road to recovery for McGregor has been a long one after breaking his leg during that fight. Since then, McGregor has starred on TUF (again) and has a blockbuster movie called Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal set to release in March of this year on Amazon Prime.

As far as Chandler goes, he’s been on hiatus from the sport for the last two years as he’s patiently waited for his money fight against Conor McGregor. Now, the fight finally seems imminent, but McGregor remains cryptic in what his true plans are.

Who do you think Conor McGregor’s opponent will be, and when do you think he will actually make a return?