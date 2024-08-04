Video – Fans react to Conor McGregor’s bizarre speech at BKFC

Fans have once more called into question a potential end-of-year return to the UFC for Conor McGregor following his appearance at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event in South Dakota – with the Dubliner shotgunning a Forged Irish Stout inside the ring.

McGregor, who struck a partnership with the David Feldman-led bare knuckle fighting promotion earlier this year, featured on stage in Marbella, Spain last month – promoting the organization’s outing in Spain later this year.

Conor McGregor shoots beer at BKFC event

And last night, the 36-year-old made his way to the ring accompanied by two of his promotional ring girls – before addressing the crowd in South Dakota and drinking a can of his Forged Irish Stout – leading to much discourse from fans across social media.

“I need his (Conor McGregor’s) dealer’s number,” A user on X posted.

“Irish Dana White.”



“7 lines today.”



“He looks shocking.”



“He’s never looked this bad, jheeze I hope he don’t fight again!”



“Never beating the cokehead allegations.”



“Dirty thug.”



“A clown belongs to the circus this is what he does best run his mouth he can’t fight the best he can do is keep running his mouth only.”

Expected to make his return still at the end of the annum, McGregor has been heavily linked with a December outing at UFC 310 – the promotion’s final flagship card of the annum, in a showdown with former title challenger, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit.

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent triumph came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes TKO win against former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame star, Donald Cerrone inside just 40-seconds.

Do you think Conor McGregor fights later this year?