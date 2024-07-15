Dana White hopeful of booking Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler fight in 2024: ‘The fans would love it’

UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed that while he has yet to nail down a date for a rescheduled fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, himself, fans and broadcast partners, ESPN would “love” to see the clash take place before the end of this annum.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion, marked three years away from the Octagon earlier this month, seeing his most recent fight coming in the form of a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264.

And booked to headline UFC 303 at the end of last month during International Fight Week, Conor McGregor confirmed his withdrawal from a fight with Missouri veteran, Chandler, citing a fractured toe on his left foot in the process.

However, remaining hopeful of rebooking a fight with the former three-time Bellator MMA champion before the close of the annum, over the course of the weekend, McGregor confirmed he had held positive talks with White, and assured Chandler he would be fighting him before the curtain closes on 2024.

Mandatory Credit: Jose Penuela

Dana White confident of booking Conor McGregor x Michael Chandler this year

And amid links to a potential showdown on December 14. in the main event of UFC 310 in Las Vegas, McGregor’s comeback fight is yet to be nailed down as of yet, according to promotional leader, White, who remains optimistic of securing a date this annum for the Dubliner’s return.

“Yeah, that’s the fight that needs to happen,” Dana White said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Every – we’ve been waiting for it, it’s an awesome fight, it’s a fun fight. And yeah, as I’m sitting here right here right now, no, I don’t have a date for it or a plan or anything like that.”

“Obviously, me, the fans, and ESPN would love it [the fight] to happen in ‘24,” White continued. “We’ll see what happens.”

