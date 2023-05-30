Continuing to rumble on in their newfound rivalry, former undisputed duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has labelled veteran welterweight contender, Matt Brown a “heroin addict” – in a jab aimed at the Ohio native’s prior substance abuse issues.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, has been sidelined from the Octagon since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021.

Expected to make his Octagon comeback before the close of this year in a welterweight fight against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, McGregor appeared to take notice of the above-mentioned, Brown’s recent record-setting KO win over Court McGee at UFC Fight Night Charlotte earlier this month.

With both strikers hunting the outright UFC knockout rate record, Brown challenged McGregor to a fight in his comeback outing, which the Dubliner in turn, labelled as “woeful”.

Subsequently, Brown claimed that McGregor had lost a lot of the ability which led him to duel-weight champion status, pointing to apparent drug use and alcohol abuse from the Crumlin native during his time away from active competition.

Conor McGregor and Matt Brown share multiple barbs on social media

And taking aim at the veteran on his official social media this Tuesday afternoon, McGregor poked at Brown’s former substance abuse issues, as well as mocking his high kick KO loss to common-foe, Donald Cerrone back in 2016.

“Matt Brown, heroin addict,” Conor McGregor tweeted, in a now-deleted post.

“Y’all wanna see a dead body?” Conor McGregor tweeted, accompanied by footage of Matt Brown’s loss to Donald Cerrone at UFC 206.

Ya’ll wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/oATwW3zxuZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 30, 2023

In response, Brown claimed that if he searched, he could likely find countless images and videos of McGregor “getting his face smashed”.

“This guy (Conor McGregor) woke up, did a bump, and started tweeting,” Matt Brown tweeted at Conor McGregor. “I love it. I don’t know how to post gifs and sh*t, wouldn’t be hard to find one of him getting his face smashed lol.”