UFC star Conor McGregor calls for Manny Pacquiao fight: ‘he owes me $8,000,000 via the court of law’

Former UFC champion Connor McGregor calls out Manny Pacquiao while sat next to Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t seem pleased with the seating arrangement.

Last night Saudi Arabia hosted the ‘Day of Recking’ all-heavyweight boxing event, featuring the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker. As you would expect from a Saudi promoted event, the place was filled with sports celebrities including Ronaldo, who was seated where he could be seen front and centre for the broadcast.

McGregor would then rock up, sitting right beside Cristiano Ronaldo who was not ecstatic to be reunited with Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor stirs up Manny Pacquiao fight talk

Talking to heavyweight contender, Derek Chisora for IFL TV, an animated McGregor brought up the idea of him Vs. Pacqauio in Saudi Arabia.

“How about me vs. Manny here in Saudi,” Conor McGregor said. “How does that sound? Now, wouldn’t you think Manny should have to come up to my weight? Considering it’s his sport. Would you think that’s what a man would do versus what a mouse would do?

Conor McGregor just went OFF on Manny Pacquiao 😳 pic.twitter.com/aRwPOGKQjX — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 23, 2023

“Money talks? Well, Manny already owes me eight million via court of law cause he was signed to my management company and then didn’t honor his deal” (H/T MMA Mania)

McGregor was also picked up saying ‘tell Manny to grow a set of balls’ and asking ‘is he a man or a mouse’.

There has been talks of McGregor for years now, the Irishman has expressed his interest in the fight on several occasions, but Pacquaio has never seemed overly-interested in the idea, it least publicly that is.

Pacquaio is also officially ‘retired’ and 45 years old, however, he has flirted with the idea of making a return ever since his last fight, so who knows.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquaio in Saudi Arabia?