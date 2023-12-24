Conor McGregor blasts UFC amid inactivity: ‘No one has been treated like this, my patience is running thin’

Conor McGregor reveals frustration with after long stretch on inactivity from MMA — amid links to a comeback at UFC 300.

The talks of a McGregor return have been going on for some time now while the UFC seem to be kicking the issue down the road. While Conor McGregor does not appear in the same physical shape of a few years ago, the Irishman does claim that he is ready to go.

The former two-division UFC champion and posted training and sparring footage over the past few months, but in the same breath can be seen jetting all over the world or kicking-back on his boat. Of course, it is his right to do so but the sport moves incredibly fast and many of his contemporaries are training year round.

Conor McGregor running out of patience

Talking to talkSPORT while seated ringside at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ boxing event in Saudi Arabia, McGregor vented his longing to return to the cage.

“The lads in the UFC aren’t talking any, the lads here (Saudi Arabia) are talking many, the lads in the UFC aren’t talking any, McGregor said. “Give me something – it was supposed to be April, it was supposed to be December. No one in the history of the fight game has been treated like I’ve been getting treated. I’m waiting… My patience is running thin.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Conor McGregor's "patience is wearing thin" 😬 pic.twitter.com/M6jwD7gtrd — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 24, 2023

It is hard to tell what really is going on with McGregor, his relationship and what the mixed martial artist truly want. McGregor also spoke about a potential boxing match against Manny Pacquaio at the event.

If McGregor does return to action, as always it will be a show. McGregor, whatever you may think about him, is a special showman who blends sport and entertainment into truly something special.

When do you think we will see Conor McGregor fight again?