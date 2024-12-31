Conor McGregor, Logan Paul boxing match only a pipedream according to UFC legend: ‘Not a single word is true’

According to UFC veteran, Chael Sonnen, reports of a blockbuster $500 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are so far wide of the mark — particularly when it comes to reports detailing how the potential purse would be split between the duo.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, appeared to confirm false reports that a $250,000,000 payday would await him in a slated boxing match with the above-mentioned, Paul in the new year — in a lucrative trip to Mumbai for the duo as part of another fake “Visit India” campaign for the country.

Certainly eyeing an exhibition pairing with the outspoken social media influencer and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) megastar, McGregor claimed he would pursue a hiatus-snapping return to the Octagon once he had fulfilled his agreement to take on the professional wrestler in India.

Chael Sonnen scraps idea of Conor McGregor, Logan Paul fight purse

However, as far as former middleweight and light heavyweight title chaser, Sonnen is concerned, reports of a blockbuster half a billion purse sanctioned for the duo are quite far from the truth.

“There is a very big former champion of the mixed martial arts,” Chael Sonnen said of Conor McGregor on his YouTube channel. “He’s a big star, his name is Conor McGregor. He claims that he is going to get $250 million to box Logan Paul in India for a billionaire investor who wants to bring attention and tourism to India.”

“Oddly, more people have clicked on, engaged with and commented on Conor’s version,” Sonnen continued. “Of which not a single word is true. You’ve got to understand, Conor is not boxing [Logan] Paul, there is not a billionaire in India that is looking to bring people over and change tourism. That is something exclusively done by a government and that government does it in one place which is in the Middle East. And third, there’s no cheque for $250million dollars so he kind of went right down the list of joking.”