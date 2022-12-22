Conor McGregor declares Leon Edwards’ KO as ‘everything of the year’

Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor had high praise for Leon Edwards and his stunning knockout of Kamaru Usman,

In reflection of 2022, Edwards’ come form behind, head kick KO of Usman back in August was arguably one of the years most memorable moments.

The stunning turn of events was straight out of a movie, Edwards was heading into the fifth and final round clearly down on the score cards. Dave Lovell, Edwards’ coach would deliver a galvanizing speech and just four minutes later, with 60 seconds on the clock, Edwards would land a picture perfect head kick to crown himself the UFC welterweight champion.

For his efforts, Edwards was nominated the comeback of the year award, but according to McGregor, deserves much more than that.

McGregor would tweet out praising Edwards for accomplishment, declaring it ‘everything’.

Stop the nonsense “comeback” of the year , this is EVERYTHING of the year! Bar none. The timing of commentary. The timing of the fight. The shot itself. The KO. The ramifications. The post speech. Pound for pound head shot. Dead! This lives on!

Team @ParadigmSports! 👑 https://t.co/2mTbruXPmV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2022 Conor McGregor tweet praising Leon Edwards KO

What’s next for Leon Edwards?

Edwards is set to make his first defence of his 170lb world title on March 18 in London, England, as the main event of UFC 286. While Usman is supposed to get an immediate rematch, no fight has been officially announced even with the fight being four months ago and the proposed date being agreed some time ago.

There has been recent doubts of whether Usman will be able to make the date due to an alleged hand injury.

It’s not clear who would step in place of Usman but rumours that Jorge Masvidal, who is currently ranked No.11 an on a three-fight losing streak could be in the running.

