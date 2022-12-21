Conor McGregor shows respect to Zion Clark, a man born without legs, after his MMA debut: “Congrats and so much respect to that man.”

The Irish superstar Conor McGregor is keeping up on the latest MMA stories. Recently, Zion Clark, a man born without legs, made his MMA debut and won.

Zion Clark is a US-born athlete who, due to caudal regression syndrome, was born without legs. However, the athlete did not let that stop him from aiming for triumph in sports. Clark has experience as a track athlete, wrestler, and now, an MMA fighter.

This past weekend, Clark defeated Eugene Murray at Gladiator Challenge in San Diego, USA. His win earned congratulatory Tweets from the former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor.

WHAT AN INCREDIBLE STORY



Zion Clark won in his pro MMA debut 👏



(via @gcmmafights, craig.levinson/IG, @bigz97) pic.twitter.com/cyfLyrN916 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 19, 2022

Conor McGregor comments on Zion Clark

‘Notorious‘ Conor McGregor saw the fight and is highly impressed with Zion Clark. On Twitter, the Irish-born athlete said:

“Absolutely fascinating to hear about this man’s debut and now see it. Lighting entry on the low single. Wow! You should not connect to him in any shape or form. Frames only. Frame to strike. Fascinating! Congrats and so much respect to that man Zion Clark! Mma is the best sport!”

Conor McGregor also added some clarification on the rules and techniques that were seen, he continued:

“Can’t kick as he is grounded opponent. The only way to stop him is to develop ko ending shots mid transitions in grappling. Very few on the planet possess this skill. And to 3/4 way downward punch a jab there is just no power. Look at opponents attempt before the shot. Wild!”

Can’t kick as he is grounded opponent. The only way to stop him is to develop ko ending shots mid transitions in grappling. Very few on the planet possess this skill. And to 3/4 way downward punch a jab there is just no power. Look at opponents attempt before the shot. Wild! https://t.co/Ox4OpzpT1n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2022

Zion Clark responded to McGregor and said:

“Appreciate the love and respect @TheNotoriousMMAnthis is just the start for me I’m excited to see how far I can take my fight game! I proved the doubters wrong in wrestling becoming an All American and D1 Wrestler. All respect.”