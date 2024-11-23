Conor McGregor calls Nikita Hand a ‘Vicious liar’ as he plans appeal following civil rape case

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed plans once more this evening to appeal yesterday’s decision in his civil rape case with plaintiff, Nikita Hand — branding the latter a “vicious liar” in a lengthy post on his official social media.

McGregor, 36, was found civilly liable of assault against Ms Hand in the High Court yesterday evening, after an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

Ordered to pay close to €250,000 in damages to plaintiff, Hand by a jury of twelve (eight woman and four men), Conor McGregor claimed on social media following the ruling how he was “disappointed” with the ruling, questioning how the evidence presented to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) was not taken into account.

“I will be appealing today’s decision,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now-deleted tweet. “The judge’s instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide.”

Conor McGregor brands Nikita Hand “vicious liar” in deleted social media post

And on social media this evening, McGregor claimed that while his co-defendant, James Lawrence, who was found not civilly liable of assaulting Ms Hand was “vindicated” — he was “falsely accused” by the plaintiff.

“Two men falsely accused,” Conor McGregor posted in a now-deleted upload. “One vindicated, the other soon to be! Congrats James Lawrence on absolute exoneration! Twice this heinous accusation was put to you and twice it was shown as FALSE! LIES! It is absolutely disgraceful what they put you through here. Disgraceful! I look forward to seeing you further vindicate yourself and lambast those responsible in court!”

We know what happened that night! Everyone present knows, yet it was ignored. Every single statement of persons present on the night was ignored. And they all disputed Nikita’s LIES! However James they did believe you but just in certain parts for some strange reason. And they apparently did not believe Danielle Kealy at all. Laughable! Also with the damages (60k and 188k, interesting choice of figures) it seems they didn’t believe Nikita much either. How could they, her original story was she was gang raped by security and chased from the hotel on foot.”

Conor McGregor believes he was falsely accused of sexual assault, and says he will soon be vindicated:



Absolute nonsense. How these lies were accepted, I will never know. A court of feeling and opinion, brainwashed in to (sic) people via the main stream (sic) media. Not of fact! The reporting in court a (sic) laughing stock to everyone present. As clear as day bias. This is not a court of hard evidence and truth. It is a kangaroo court of opinions and feelings. We are not done yet. Not by a long shot. No chance. On we fight! Justice and truth will prevail! Appeal! Appeal! Appeal! As well as other (sic). Congrats James! Onwards and upwards