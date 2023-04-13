Despite capturing gold in two separate divisions under the banner of the UFC, former featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor has been overlooked by arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov who compiled his own 20-man list of fighters who can be considered as “MMA GOATs”.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led UFC, headlined UFC 229 back in October 2018 in a lightweight title fight against Khabib, suffering a fourth round neck crank submission loss to the undefeated Russian as part of their infamous rivalry.

Most recently, however, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

And despite his achievements in the sport, McGregor failed to earn a place on the above-mentioned 20-man list compiled by former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib – who has fielded many former champions from various promotions and organizations.

“Fedor/Jones, GSP, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo, Jose Aldo, Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya, BJ Penn, Royce Gracie, Couture/Velasquez, Hendo/Shogun, CroCop/Miocic, Dominick Cruz/Frankie Edgar,” Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted his list in descending order.

My mma GOAT top 15



1) Fedor/Jones

2) GSP

3) AndersonSilva

4) DemetriousJohnson

5) DanielCormier

6) HenryCehudo

7) JoseAldo

8) KamaruUsman

9) Adesanya

10) BJPENN

11) RoyceGraice

12) Couture/Velasquez

13) Hendo/Shogun

14) CroCop/Miocic

15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 12, 2023

Responding to Khabib’s list of greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time, McGregor chose to poke fun at the Dagestan native’s 2020 retirement from active competition, as well as promote his recovery product.

Conor McGregor issues response to Khabib Nurmagomedov

“In the end, it’s who’s left,” Conor McGregor said in a now-deleted tweet. “Don’t forget. God bless, Tidl Sports Science.”

Recently providing a rather cryptic update on his impending return to the UFC, McGregor claimed he was “in the pool” – leading fans and community members to speculate the Dubliner had returned to the USADA testing pool for the first time since the third quarter of 2021.

Expected to make his Octagon comeback later this year, Conor McGregor recently finished filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – where he served as an opposing coach against Michael Chandler, whom he is expected to fight at the welterweight limit in his Octagon return.