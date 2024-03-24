UFC star Conor McGregor set to chase Hollywood career: ‘I can actually play loads of roles’

Off the back of his chart-topping role in the remake of action flick, Road House – former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor appears hellbent on continuing in his brief career in acting, claiming he can play a multitude of roles off the back of his debut performance.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, finally looks set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time in over three years later this summer – booking a long-anticipated clash with lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

Sidelined through a nasty fracture of his left tibia and fibula, McGregor can finally begin discussing a return to the sport according to UFC CEO, Dana White – following the completion of a media tour to promote Road House.

Starring alongside award-winning lead, Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 remake starring the late Patrick Swayze, McGregor took role as one of the plot’s lead antagonists – receiving both praise and bluster for his performance in the Amazon Prime release.

Conor McGregor eyes Hollywood tenure

However, with traction finally in motion on a return to the Octagon, McGregor – who weighed up the idea of a three round bout in his return for the first time since a 2014 win over three-time foe, Dustin Poirier, claimed he would grasp the chance to feature in Hollywood once more.

“We have to talk,” Conor McGregor said of his future in the UFC during an interview with MMA Fighting. “That’s what I’m saying – I don’t know and I don’t know whether they know what to come at me with. What can you come at me with? Hollywood now is lined up. I actually can play loads of roles. Think of the amount of movies I could do.”

“There’s Arnold Schwarzenegger and them, there’s Sylvester Stallone, and then all these guys, and they have all these movies made around them,” Conor McGregor explained. “Think about the movies that you can make around me. You know what I mean? That could be written around me. And don’t think [the UFC] don’t know that. Don’t think they don’t know that this all going on as well. So, I don’t know what they’re going to come out me with. Like I said, Lorenzo [Fertitta, former UFC CEO] probably would’ve came after me already.”

