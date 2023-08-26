Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has reacted to news of an apparent upcoming documentary series produced by the promotion surrounding the career of arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov – suggesting a rather inflammatory title for the production.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Gearing up for an Octagon return, Conor McGregor has recently provided multiple updates on his fighting future across social media, sharing snaps and video footage of an apparent training camp, as he calls for a December return against The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler.

However, yet to book his return to the Octagon, McGregor has been vocal in recent weeks on his social platforms, and while initially offering praise to former foe, Max Holloway following his stunning third round KO win over The Korean Zombie at UFC Singapore today, the Dubliner had some choice words for another former opponent.

Conor McGregor again targets Khabib Nurmagomedov on his X account today

Reacting to news of a slated documentary series produced by the UFC regarding the professional mixed martial arts career and life of former undisputed lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, McGregor hit out at such a feature.

“Poo on bus: The story,” Conor McGregor wrote in a now-deleted post on his official X account earlier today.

Revealing plans for a summer release of a documentary series next year, Nurmagomedov, who recently touched on the topic of a potential fighting return, infamously shared the Octagon with McGregor back in 2018.

Khabib says he is working with the UFC on a documentary. pic.twitter.com/lQO5zDHulJ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 26, 2023

Headlining UFC 229 back in October of that year, undefeated Russian ace, Nurmagomedov submitted the 35-year-old McGregor with a fourth round neck crank, to successfully defend this undisputed lightweight championship – before a mass brawl between the two’s respective fight camps and corners ensued.