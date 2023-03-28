Ex-Champion Conor McGregor labels UFC rival Justin Gaethje a ‘Handicap’ in deleted Twitter storm

As usual for the MMA superstar, Conor McGregor has once again spouted off with a series of tweets he later decided to delete. This time, ‘The Notorious’ aimed his tweets at long-time rival Justin Gaethje.

The spark to fuel the flames turned out to be an old clip from season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter. Season 26 featured Justin Gaethje as a coach. The old clip depicts ‘The Human Highlight Reel’ telling now UFC veteran Gillian Robertson that she needed to focus on her striking more because relying on her Jiu-Jitsu prowess alone wouldn’t cut it.

Currently, Conor McGregor is coaching the UFC’s latest season of TUF and is slated to face the exciting Bellator crossover Michael Chandler after the season is all said and done. Things have seemed very interesting between the two, as word of a physical altercation during filming was leaked not too long ago, and the word is that the beef between McGregor and Chandler is now all too real.

Conor McGregor Twitter trolls Justin Gaethje, calls him a handicap

The beef between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje is also very real. The two have never seen eye to eye on things, and trash-talk on Twitter has become a regular occurrence over the years.

Conor McGregor called Justin Gaethje a handicap 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/1Sr68eEJQv — Johnny (@JohnnyNoChill) March 27, 2023

Gaethje notoriously applauded Dustin Poirier‘s 2021 victories over Conor McGregor. He even went as far as to say that he didn’t “feel bad” for ‘The Notorious’ even after suffering a broken leg in the trilogy fight with ‘The Diamond’ in an interview with ESPN.

“I don’t feel bad for him, I’m happy for Poirier, I’m happy Poirier went out there did his job, and finished him,” Gaethje declared. “I love seeing a loudmouth get knocked out, there is nothing that makes me happier. Seeing a piece of s**t get put down, that was great, I loved it.” (H/T BJPENN.Com)

However, after Justin Gaethje was defeated by former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 274, McGregor did not hold back before viciously tearing into his bitter rival on Twitter.

“Gaethje is a jackass,” Conor McGregor said in yet another now-deleted tweet. “The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part”

Who do you think wins in a fight between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor?