Former undisptued UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has joined forces with John Gotti III – the grandson of the late crime boss, John Gotti – with the duo appearing to back each other amid their shared rivalry with former boxing world champion, Floyd Mayweather.

Gotti III, a mixed martial arts fighter himself, headlined a boxing card last night in an exhibition showdown with former world champion, Mayweather, fighting over the course of four rounds.

However, the pairing ended in huge controversy, with a massive brawl breaking out between both camps and teams, after Gotti III was disqualified by referee, Kenny Bayliss for excessive holding – with the fighter then targeting Mayweather and attempting to brawl with the Michigan veteran at the ropes.

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳



(via @The_ZeusNetwork)pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023

With fights between both camps and entourages breaking out both in the ring, and the arena, Gotti III took to his official Instagram following the bout – branding Mayweather an enemy for life, and calling for “backup” from former two-weight UFC champion, McGregor.

Conor McGregor backs John Gotti in feud with Floyd Mayweather

McGregor, who turns 35 years old next month, appeared ready and willing to join the feud, claiming he was backing up the family as he left a voice note on his official Twitter account.

“I back the Gottis,” Conor McGregor said in a now-deleted tweet. “The war is on.”

Himself fighting Mayweather in a professional boxing match back in August 2017, McGregor suffered a tenth round standing TKO loss to the Grand Rapids veteran in a notorious professional clash between the duo.

McGregor has yet to return to active combat sports competition since he fractured his left tibia and fibula en route to an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in July 2021.