Conor McGregor Issues Statement On Plea Deal

The incident and legal problems that came from a bus attack months ago are finally behind former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor got in front of the media to issue a brief statement Thursday morning outside Kings County Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York after agreeing to a plea deal that will have a record of guilty of disorderly conduct charge, which will see him do five days of community service, anger management classes and have to pay restitution for the damage to the bus.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor said in a statement (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support. Thank you.”

McGregor’s manager Audie Attar also issued a brief statement after the hearing with the judge where he made it clear that McGregor has put training for his UFC return on hold during this legal proceeding but is looking forward to making a deal with the UFC for his return to fighting:

“I want to say thank you to the court,” Attar said in a statement. “Now that this has passed us, we can focus on things that have been on hold for some time. Conor’s been training, he’s in shape, he’s ready to go. So now it’s just about getting back to business, and we hope to have some news to announce very soon.”

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez but with his return appearing to be in the near future, most believe that a fight with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is on the horizon.