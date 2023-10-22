Video – Conor McGregor accuses Islam Makhachev of cheating in UFC 294 knockout win

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has claimed Islam Makhachev cheated during the finishing sequence of his UFC 294 knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski last night, showing footage which appears to show the Russian land numerous strikes to the back of the Australian’s head ahead of his victory.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, is lined up to snap a hiatus from the Octagon next year in a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, having remained sidelined since fracturing his left leg in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Tuning into last night’s UFC 294 event in the Middle East, McGregor watched on as undisptued lightweight champion, Makhachev turned in a spectacular first round stoppage win over featherweight best, Volkanovski, finishing the New South Wales native with a hellacious left high-kick and some follow-up strikes.

However, upon further review from the Dubliner – who claimed Volkanovski was susceptible to a left high-kick from the southpaw stance, Makhachev was lucky not to be cautioned for landing a series of illegal strikes to the back of the Australian’s head.

Conor McGregor’s questions Islam Makhachev finish at UFC 294

“A difficult sport to ref,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a now-deleted comment. “To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100%. [It] would have been nail-biting stuff. I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good.”

As well as criticizing Makhachev’s finishing sequence last night, McGregor also hit out at arch-enemy and former-foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov – again accusing the Russian of “quitting” amid his retirement from the sport more than three years ago.

