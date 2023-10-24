Ex-Champion Conor McGregor claims he will fight at UFC 300 next year: ‘Break the panties out’

Confirming plans earlier this week for an imminent comeback to mixed martial arts competition, former two-weight Octagon titleholder, Conor McGregor appears adamant that he will be fighting atop a monumental UFC 300 card – likely in April of next year.



McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Soon I return and fly thru the air in attack mode. https://t.co/2B4SrkVQ9V — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2023

Expected to make a return to the sport in the form of a long-anticipated clash with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit, McGregor officially returned to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool earlier this month, however, as part of the most recent update, has yet to provide any test sample results at the time of publication to the organization.

Conor McGregor confirms spot on UFC 300 card next year

Immediately linked with a return at a massive flagship event in the form of UFC 300 – potentially in April of next year once news filtered through of his return to the USADA testing pool, the 35-year-old Dubliner has now since confirmed how the event – if not a spot on the card is his.



“Picturing me running up this motherf*cker with a chainsaw, UFC 300 is mine!!!,” Conor McGregor said in a now-deleted post on his official X account. “This is Sparta baby, break the panties out.”

Without a victory since he defeated former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone back in January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a 40-second high-kick and follow-up strikes TKO win over the Colorado native, in a welterweight main event headliner.

