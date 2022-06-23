Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has shared footage of himself sharing a FaceTime call with standup comedian and actor, Kevin Hart during the latter’s recent trip to Dublin for a series of shows – teasing an Octagon return from injury in the process.

Conor McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, headlined UFC 264 back in July of last year against Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Attempting to prevent a second straight defeat for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia at the end of the first round of his third fight with Poirier – resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

Conor McGregor recently became a target of Jorge Masvidal

In the time since, McGregor has been linked with a slew of potential opponents for his return, including the likes of Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, as well as welterweight veteran, Jorge Masvidal – who had a slew of choice words for the Dubliner recently as he targets a fight in the future.

“Obviously, before this guy (Conor McGregor) overdoes on cocaine and then the fight never happens and I don’t get to make all that easy money, I just want to break Conor’s face,” Jorge Masvidal said. “Let’s get the paycheck, let’s get that out of the way, selling the most pay-per-views ever before this guy does harm to himself or somebody else. I just, like, boom, get that check real quick before I got kids, right? I need the f*cking money.”

Promoting his premises, The Black Forge Inn amid his recent acquisition of a seafront public house in Howth, Dublin, McGregor shared footage of himself speaking with standup comic, Hart – as the former champion received a massage ahead of a training session during a recent holiday in Cannes.

Preparing for an Octagon comeback, likely the far side of 2022, McGregor has spoken candidly in the past of which weight class he hopes to land at in his Octagon return, however, a fourth welterweight outing under the UFC banner appears to be at the forefront of the Dubliner’s mind.