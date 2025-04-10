Conor McGregor set to keep an eye on Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314: ‘I’m interested’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed his intentions to tune in to this weekend’s UFC 314 co-headliner between rival, Michael Chandler — and Paddy Pimblett, claiming he is “interested” in the outcome of the five round clash.

McGregor, who was scheduled to snap a four-year hiatus from the Octagon last summer, withdrew from a main event fight at UFC 303.

Slated to headline the International Fight Week card, Dublin striker, McGregor pulled out of a welterweight fight with the above-mentioned, Chandler, citing a toe fracture in the weeks ahead of the pairing.

Yet to return to action in the time since his 2021 leg fracture stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier, McGregor has claimed he was “happy” with his career in combat sports as recently as last month.

Conor McGregor confirms plans to tune into UFC 314 co-headliner

But on social media this afternoon, the 36-year-old hinted his potential return may come against either Chandler, or fellow former Cage Warriors featherweight kingpin, Pimblett — announcing his plans to tune into the five round co-headliner in Miami, Florida.

I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account, accompanied by footage of himself hitting the pads in Dubai.

Long-linked with a return to action, McGregor has been sidelined since he shared the Octagon with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in a trilogy rubber match back in 2021.

And coming unstuck against the Lafayette striker for the second outing running, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula during a first round exchange, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.