Conor McGregor Expresses His Inner Ivan Drago While Hyping Khabib Fight

Conor McGregor expresses his inner Ivan Drago while hyping his next fight that is set to go down at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is slated to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the strap.

This is the biggest fight of the year for the Las Vegas-based promotion. Some fight fans could even make the argument that this is the biggest fight in the history of the UFC. It seems like each time McGregor fights, that saying is told by fighters, Dana White, and the media. This is no doubt his toughest challenge in his pro-MMA career.

What’s interesting is the fact that McGregor has done no public media for this fight unlike he had done in the past. There are no press conferences, media interviews, and talk show appearances. None. Instead, he posts something on his social media accounts and the UFC runs video packages of his past fights.

McGregor got people talking after a recent post on his official Instagram account where he expressed his inner real life Ivan Drago. He plans to do this when he meets Khabib for the lightweight title at UFC 228.

For those of you who may not be aware of who Ivan Drago is. Here’s a quick lesson. This was Rocky Balboa’s main rival in the 1985 film Rocky IV. You can see his post here:

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Tony Ferguson vs. former champ Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout is expected to serve as the co-main event.