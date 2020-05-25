Conor McGregor Explains Why Khabib Nurmagomedov Isn’t On His GOAT List

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has revealed why his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov was not on his list of the greatest fighters in MMA history. The Irishman has also stated the undefeated Russian has a lot of work to do before earning entry to his exclusive list

McGregor took to social media over the weekend to reveal his top four MMA fighters of all-time. Brazilian legend Anderson Silva topped the list. ‘Notorious’ ranked himself as second but did also say had he taken failed drug tests into account he would consider himself the best fighter ever. Former two-weight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre was in third place and current light-heavyweight king Jon Jones was fourth – he was not happy with his low ranking on McGregor’s list.

The Irishman has fiercely defended his list despite leaving out some big names. Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson was left out despite holding the record for consecutive title defences.

Another high-profile omission from the McGregor GOAT list is, of course, his biggest rival Nurmagomedov. The lightweight king is 28-0 and holds wins over the likes of McGregror, Dustin Poirier and Rafael Dos Anjos. To many, he is the best lightweight ever and deserves to be recognized for his accomplishments. ‘Notorious’ is not in agreement with those people and took to Twitter to explain why Nurmagomedov is some way off making any GOAT list, he wrote.

“Fancy record but a way to go before any GOAT entry. Only HL is win over me with hangover and broken foot. Other than that, made Iaquintas career with bad performance before Cerrone ended it again. 3rds to get Poirier out. 0 array of finishes. Bottled many bouts. Zero else of note.”

Fancy record but a way to go before any GOAT entry. Only HL is win over me with hangover and broken foot. Other than that, made Iaquintas career with bad performance before Cerrone ended it again. 3rds to get Poirier out. 0 array of finishes. Bottled many bouts. Zero else of note — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor hasn’t fought since stopping Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year. The UFC superstar is hoping to earn another shot at Nurmagomedov in the near future, although he may need to wait while the Russian deals with interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor? Does Khabib Nurmagomedov still have work to do before he can be considered one of the greatest fighters ever?