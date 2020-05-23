Conor McGregor Explains What Jon Jones Must Do To Become The GOAT

Spread the word!













MMA superstar Conor McGregor has offered some advice to light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones about how to become the greatest fighter of all-time. Earlier today the Irishman took to social media and listed off his top four fighters in MMA history. Middleweight legend Anderson Silva was number one on the list. McGregor ranked himself the second-best fighter of all time. Former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre was third and current 205lb champ Jones was in fourth place.

McGregor justified each of his rankings with a brief explanation. In the case of Jones, he blamed multiple lacklustre performances, dodgy decisions, and a fear of jumping up in weight for his surprisingly low ranking.

“Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3,” McGregor wrote. “More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion.”

Jones wasn’t too happy with his low place on McGregor’s GOAT list. The 205lb king took to Twitter to fire back at the former dual weight UFC champion before saying he’ll let the fans defend his position as the greatest, he wrote.

“And still. Try that one first lad. I’m not going to debate on who is the GOAT. I’ll let the fans do that for me.”

McGregor has since offered Jones some advice on what he needs to do in order to establish himself higher up in his rankings. ‘Notorious’ believes Jones needs to make some style changes and must stop hesitating about his jump to heavyweight.

“I said 4, maybe 3. This here is No.2 in Rolex’s, and with only 2 in play. I like Jon. Still active, can climb higher. Must shake repetitive iddybiddy knee kick habit he has, learn to box backwards, take divisional jump fearlessly, then most important of all, win it in full style.”

