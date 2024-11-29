Conor McGregor sculpture pulled from Irish Wax Museum amid civil rape case verdict

A wax sculpture depicting mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor has been removed from display at the Irish Wax Museum in Dublin, after the UFC star was found civilly liable of assaulting Nikita Hand in the High Court earlier this month.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, was found civilly liable of assaulting Ms Hand following an alleged incident of rape during an altercation at the Beacon Hotel in December, 2018.

Ordered to pay close to €250,000 in damages to Ms Hand, Conor McGregor confirmed plans to launch an appeal against the verdict found against him by a jury of twelve, describing the plaintiff as a “vicious liar”.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” Conor McGregor posted on X. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.

As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision.

I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym – the fight game awaits!”

Sculpture depicting Conor McGregor removed from Irish Wax Musuem

Seeing a sculpture depicting himself inducted into the ‘Sports Icon Room’ back in 2017 following his championship victories in the UFC, McGregor’s portrait has now been removed from the public display, in a week which has saw numerous businesses and brands on the island distant themselves from the Crumlin native.

The Irish Wax Museum has removed a sculpture of Conor McGregor from display following his civil case defeat. Read more:https://t.co/fLkzulZpas — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) November 28, 2024

Dumped as an associate by Proximo Spirits, who purchased his 49% share in Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey earlier this week, McGregor also saw the spirit as well as his other drink brand, Forged Irish Stout removed from numerous retail chains including Centra, Spar, SuperValu and Tesco.