Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed he and former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor bickered ringside in an argument, after Naas native, Gary Cully suffered a devastating third round knockout loss to Jose Felix Jr. on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s Irish homecoming against Chantelle Cameron, with McGregor questioning the matchmaking of the clash.

Cully, a native of Kildare, featured as chief support alongside Felix Jr. ahead of last night’s undisputed super-lightweight title fight at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Putting his undefeated 16-0 professional record on the line, Cully, 27, suffered a stunning third round standing TKO loss to Felix Jr., taking brutal punishment in the form of multiple stuns and wobbles, before his cornermen eventual threw in the towel.

Eddie Hearn reveals spat with UFC star, Conor McGregor

And speaking on the WBA inter-continental lightweight champion’s loss on home soil, the above-mentioned, Hearn, revealed that he and Conor McGregor – who had sponsored the event in the capital, had argued ringside.

“He (Gary Cully) never recovered from the first knockdown,” Eddie Hearn said during an interview with IFL TV. “[He] got overexcited, had his chin in the air, got hit by a Mexican who can punch.”

“I had a bit of a row – a friendly row with Conor McGregor, because he said, ‘Why did you put him in with him?’” Eddie Hearn revealed. “You’ve got to beat kids like that. Tyrone McKenna beat him, Sandor Martin beat him. You are talking about Gary Cully being a world-class lightweight, you have to beat guys like that. He would have beaten him if he would have boxed smart, but it was a devastating defeat and he’s going to learn a lot from that.”

Appearing prominently during fight week ahead of the 3Arena event, McGregor attended the event in support of undisputed lightweight champion, Taylor, as the Olympic gold medalist suffered her first professional loss in the form of a majority decision loss against super-lightweight champion, Cameron.