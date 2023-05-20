Olympic gold medalist, Katie Taylor has suffered defeat for the first time in her professional boxing career, dropping a close, majority decision loss to super-lightweight champion, Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed championship clash at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Taylor, who boasted an undefeated 22-0 professional boxing ahead of tonight’s first feature on Irish soil since her professional boxing career began, entered the fray attempting to add super-lightweight gold to her status as undisputed lightweight champion.

However, struggling with the immense engine on display from Northampton nativer, Cameron over the course of 10 competitive, back-and-forth rounds, Taylor dropped her first professional loss in front of a partisan home crowd in the country’s capital.

Forced to fight on the back foot time and time again by English champion, Cameron, who had previously suffered a loss to Taylor during their respective amateur careers — Bray native, Taylor was made play counter from the corners of the ring and ropes to boot.

Below, catch the highlights from Chantelle Cameron’s decision win over Katie Taylor