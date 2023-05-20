Olympic gold medalist, Katie Taylor has suffered defeat for the first time in her professional boxing career, dropping a close, majority decision loss to super-lightweight champion, Chantelle Cameron in their undisputed championship clash at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Taylor, who boasted an undefeated 22-0 professional boxing ahead of tonight’s first feature on Irish soil since her professional boxing career began, entered the fray attempting to add super-lightweight gold to her status as undisputed lightweight champion.

READ MORE:  Henry Cejudo shuts down retirement talk amid UFC 288 loss: 'I can't let this go like this'

However, struggling with the immense engine on display from Northampton nativer, Cameron over the course of 10 competitive, back-and-forth rounds, Taylor dropped her first professional loss in front of a partisan home crowd in the country’s capital.

Forced to fight on the back foot time and time again by English champion, Cameron, who had previously suffered a loss to Taylor during their respective amateur careers — Bray native, Taylor was made play counter from the corners of the ring and ropes to boot.

READ MORE:  Breaking - Dustin Poirier set to headline UFC 291 in BMF title rematch with Justin Gaethje in July

Below, catch the highlights from Chantelle Cameron’s decision win over Katie Taylor

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.