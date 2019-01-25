Conor McGregor Doubles Down On Willingness To Fight Donald Cerrone

We already knew Conor McGregor was down to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone next.

But now, the Irishman has doubled down on his willingness to step into the Octagon with the former lightweight title challenger. Recently, Cerrone took to his Instagram and said he’ll drink some Proper 12 Whiskey with McGregor at the press conference before their fight. “Cowboy” also said he’ll bring some beer:

“Don’t worry @thenotoriousmma I’ll drink @properwhiskey at the Press Conference with ya!! Hell I’ll bring the @budweiser“

McGregor responded to Cerrone, seemingly agreeing yet again, and saying the offer “sounds like a party”:

Sounds like a party! https://t.co/2b46dX0xBj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 25, 2019

McGregor hasn’t fought since this past October. He was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission. It was the Irishman’s first fight in nearly two years. However, due to his involvement in the post-fight brawl, he isn’t eligible to return to fighting until after punishments are handed out by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

The Irishman is expected to receive that punishment at his NSAC hearing on January 29th. As for Cerrone, he fought last weekend on the UFC’s first broadcasted event on a UFC platform. Cerrone headlined the UFC’s prelims on ESPN, defeating Alexander Hernandez via knockout. He called out McGregor after his win, who quickly responded and agreed to face the longtime UFC veteran.