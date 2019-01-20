Conor McGregor Agrees To Fight Donald Cerrone

Fan favorite Donald Cerrone just picked up a huge TKO win over Alexander Hernandez at tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC Brooklyn. The win was “Cowboy’s” return to lightweight after almost three years at 170 pounds.

Right afterward, he called out Conor McGregor for a huge fight he’s been discussing for some time now.

It didn’t seem like it would happen, but apparently “The Notorious” took notice of his win over Hernandez. McGregor immediately said he would fight Cerrone on Twitter before congratulating him:

For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you.

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 20, 2019

That’s a huge fight, and one almost guaranteed to bring the heat inside the Octagon. You could also argue it’s a much more winnable one for McGregor than his recent bouts. And he needs a win. He hasn’t tasted victory in any fight since November 2016.

Of course, he’d have no easy task in Cerrone. But his last two fights against undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather were ones where his opponent’s glaring skillset won the day.

McGregor may win, he may lose, but his striking would be on full display just like ‘Cowboy’s.’ Dana White has said McGregor will fight anybody in his return, and this would be a great one on paper.

What do you think? Is this the fight to make for the UFC’s biggest star?