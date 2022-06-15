Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has made a donation of €10,000 to Wexford twins, Dylan and Adam Duffy – as the Ballycanew teenagers prepare to travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE for the IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) Youth World Championships.

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, managed to strike both undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold during his Octagon tenure, however, has yet to return to active competition since July of last year.

Headlining UFC 264 against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia in the closing stages of the opening round, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to the Lafayette native.

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon by the turn of 2023

Expected to return to the Octagon at the beginning of next year, McGregor recently pledged and donated a sum of €10,000 to both Dyan and Adam Duffy – with the Wexford-born teenagers now set to compete at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Youth World Championships this year.

“I was training when I found out and my coach told me about it so calmly,” Adam Duffy told The Independent. “I was going insane. I thought he was joking until he showed me the comments. I feel like I have to win now because he (Conor McGregor) donated all that money.”

“We might not have been able to go (to Abu Dhabi) without his (Conor McGregor’s) help,” Adam’s twin brother, Dylan Duffy said. “There are so many gyms out there and he donated to us, which is insane.” (Transcribed by Talksport)

Over the course of the last year, McGregor also issued a notable donation in the region of $500,000 to the Girls & Boys Club of Acadiana in Lafayette, Louisiana – following a charitable donation dispute with the aforenoted, Poirier following the pair’s ‘Fight Island’ rematch.