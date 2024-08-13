Conor McGregor Has Nothing on Donald Trump Says Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler would love to kick Conor McGregor’s ass in front of Donald Trump.

Chandler has been nothing, but patient while waiting for his red panty night against the Irish megastar. It looked as though the way would finally pay off on June 29 when the two were scheduled to headline UFC 303 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the fight never came to be after McGregor bowed out due to a broken pinky toe.

Recent rumors suggest that their clash will be rebooked for UFC 310 in December, though no official announcements have been made.

In the meantime, ‘Mystic Mac’ has been picking a fight with former U.S. president Donald Trump after ’45’ dubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov the greatest fighter of all time. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the Irishman.

During a recent interview courtesy of Lucky Block Casino, Michael Chandler offered his full sport to the GOP nominee and expressed his hope to see Trump in the arena when he finally settles things with McGregor on MMA’s biggest stage.

“I would love to fight Conor with Donald Trump, our 45th and soon-to-be 47th president, cage-side,” Chandler said.”That would be awesome. Obviously, he and I have hung out a couple of times and had a few conversations, so it would be awesome to have him at the fight. I think it would be great. “The last time I spoke to Donald Trump, the fight had not been announced yet, so he was just saying, ‘Man, you deserve this fight. It’s a fight that everyone wants to see. It’s a fight that the Trump team wants to see,’ so that was the last thing that he said about it, and obviously since then, the fight got booked, contract signed, and then it changed.”

Chandler suggests Donald Trump has more testicular fortitude than McGregor

While Conor McGregor called Trump’s favoritism toward Nurmagomedov a “campaign-ending decision,” Chandler thinks that America’s favorite warrior against wokeism will be just fine come election night in November.

‘Iron’ also suggested that when it comes to Trump and McGregor, it’s the former president who has the bigger set of cojones.