Conor McGregor labelled ‘Devious coward’ in High Court as closing arguments made

The jury has been told how mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor is a “devious coward” and “not a man” during closing arguments in the High Court today, as proceedings in his civil case in which he and James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh have been accused of raping Nikita Hand at the Beacon Hotel during an alleged December 2018 incident.

McGregor, who took the witness box as did Lawrence last week to face cross-examination in relation to an alleged rape of Ms Hand during an alleged incident in a penthouse suite of the Beacon Hotel in December 2018, both denied the accusation in question brought by the plaintiff in a civil case.

Conor McGregor labelled “devious coward” in Dublin High Court

And with course resuming this week following the end of the most recent sitting last Friday, closing arguments were made to the jury in Dublin, with SC (senior counsel) John Gordon, representing Ms Hand — referred to Conor McGregor as a “devious coward.

“It was a whole new version of events. Rather than him repeating that my client is a liar, the liar here is Mr McGregor, who doesn’t have the courage or the decency to own up to what he did. He’s not a man, he’s a devious coward, and you should treat him for what he is,” said Mr Gordon of Conor McGregor. (via IrishMirror)

Furthermore, Mr. Gordon claimed that Conor McGregor, who lost a lightweight title fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov two months earlier in October of that year, was going to take that out on Ms Hand “come hell or high water.

Representing McGregor, SC Remy Farrell claimed Ms Hand was “happy, happy, happy” throughout the 8th. and 9th. of 2019, but when she had to “face the music”, he claimed that is when allegations against his client began.

In his closing argument, Mr. Gordon said his client, Ms Hand will always be “a marked woman” after he claimed she “stood up” to Mr McGregor.

“If anyone deserves to be vindicated, it is my client. The abuse didn’t just happen in the hotel, it continued in the garda interviews [of the two men], continued in the pleadings, throughout the hearing, when you were subjected to arrogant, distasteful and dishonest testimony of the defendant. The abuse [of Ms Hand] hasn’t ended, it’s continued,” said Mr Gordon.

“Vindication is a huge step but it doesn’t change what happened and that will live with her for the rest of her days. She will always be a marked woman because she stood up,”