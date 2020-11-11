Conor McGregor has taken to social media to confirm he is “about to return” against Dustin Poirier amid speculation a deal for the lightweight pair to rematch at UFC 257 is done.

Earlier today MMA Fighting reported both McGregor and Poirier had come to terms for a rematch on January 23. UFC president Dana White refuted those claims in an interview with Brett Okamoto, saying he was hopeful of making the fight but insisting it is not done.

McGregor has now taken to Instagram to confirm he is set to return against ‘The Diamond’ soon, while also taking a trip down memory lane as he riffs about their first match-up.

“The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014,” McGregor wrote. “I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! I looked over at Audie like, “you won’t be needed on this one mate” 😂 We both knew but play it cool we are still in the office hahaha! Wild! The first of our dealings together on some of the largest purse contracts in the history of combat fighting. Incredible! The moment was captured on one of the episodes of my 6 part series, which I had done for RTE. A real turning point in my career, both financially and professionally. The episode was titled “The Suite Life” as I was rocking around the Red Rock casino in absolute shock and awe. Trying to grasp what the fuck was actually going on Hahahaha! What a wild ride this has been. I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.

I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout.

Excellent stuff!

See you guys soon.”

